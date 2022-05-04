Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.50.

Shares of TECH opened at $383.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $418.32 and a 200-day moving average of $442.66. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $347.88 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

