Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,845 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Lumen Technologies worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

NYSE LUMN opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

