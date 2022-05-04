Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,388,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,882,000 after acquiring an additional 195,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 834.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,847,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY stock opened at $142.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.03 and a 200 day moving average of $165.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

