Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,958 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 486,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 109,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $131.77 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

