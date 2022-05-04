Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 286 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hologic by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Hologic stock opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.