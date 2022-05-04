AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. AssetMark Financial reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.17 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

AMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $113,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $371,856. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1,438.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,432,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,256,000. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. 381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,757. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.11. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78.

About AssetMark Financial (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

