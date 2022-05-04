AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 6.6%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.03. 6,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,654,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

ASTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 177,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $5,151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 19.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 219,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 35,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

