Astra Space (ASTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Astra Space to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASTR stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. Astra Space has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

ASTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

