ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Down 22.8% in April

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the third quarter worth about $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.