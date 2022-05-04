ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Down 7.4%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.63. 15,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 559,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATRenew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get ATRenew alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATRenew Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ATRenew during the 2nd quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth $1,967,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.