AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(1.07)-$(1.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $318-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.19. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,807 shares of company stock valued at $394,645. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

