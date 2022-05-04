AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. AtriCure updated its FY22 guidance to $(1.07)-$(1.12) EPS.

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 262,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.19. AtriCure has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $89.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.06.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $95,332.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,807 shares of company stock valued at $394,645. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $258,284,000 after acquiring an additional 61,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 121.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

About AtriCure (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.