AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Holdings Increased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AudioCodes makes up about 1.1% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in AudioCodes by 6.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AudioCodes by 111.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its position in AudioCodes by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AUDC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

AUDC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,021. The company has a market capitalization of $721.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AudioCodes Profile (Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.