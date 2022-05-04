Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 991,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 790,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ALV traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,604. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average of $92.14. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.66. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $87,591,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after acquiring an additional 656,722 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 444.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6,057.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after acquiring an additional 411,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 71.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 403,613 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

