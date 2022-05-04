Autonio Price Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $151,131.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00222539 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00039515 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.31 or 0.00446949 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,478.39 or 1.83282123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

