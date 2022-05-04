Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.33

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 2945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $841.52 million, a PE ratio of 87.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $28,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $142,338.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,738 shares of company stock valued at $494,685 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

