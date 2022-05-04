Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Avista updated its FY22 guidance to $1.93-2.13 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.42-2.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,589. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. Avista has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $63,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Avista by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Avista by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avista by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Avista by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

