Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.93-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.00. Avista also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.42-2.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVA. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Avista stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,589. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. Avista has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avista by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Avista by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Avista by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

