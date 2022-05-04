Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

AXTA stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,625 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395,583 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,959 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $64,174,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

