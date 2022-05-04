Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.66 and last traded at $55.62. Approximately 11,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 461,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.82.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $317,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $322,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,621 shares of company stock worth $11,343,434. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 401.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Axonics during the third quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

