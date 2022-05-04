Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 26,381 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $15,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $559,354,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,024,000 after buying an additional 4,569,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,241,000 after buying an additional 4,211,407 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,290,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,645,000 after buying an additional 1,741,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,989 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $54.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

