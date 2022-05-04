Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA opened at $216.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.76 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.11 and its 200 day moving average is $247.55. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.27.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

