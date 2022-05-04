Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,543 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $17,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,757 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $561,955,000 after acquiring an additional 85,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,515,000 after acquiring an additional 73,250 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,642,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,860,000 after acquiring an additional 99,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,320,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $205.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.46 and its 200-day moving average is $250.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.63 and a 52-week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

