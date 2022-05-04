Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of International Paper worth $13,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 240,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

