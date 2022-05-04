Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $16,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,067.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,058.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of IDV stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

