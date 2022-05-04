Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $13.02 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

NYSE GPC opened at $131.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average is $131.56. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

