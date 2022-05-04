Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,439 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Exact Sciences worth $14,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,385 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,384 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,450 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after acquiring an additional 604,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after acquiring an additional 383,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $107,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

