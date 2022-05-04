Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018,014 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,119,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,424,000 after purchasing an additional 147,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,614,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,225,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $113.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.26 and a 200 day moving average of $118.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

