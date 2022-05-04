Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.07. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 23,412 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $60.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ballantyne Strong at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

