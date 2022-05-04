Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,647 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.72% of Ballard Power Systems worth $27,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after buying an additional 667,064 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 290,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

BLDP traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. 6,191,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,887. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.69. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 14.78.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.84 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

