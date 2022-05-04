Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 431,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,331,951 shares.The stock last traded at $8.80 and had previously closed at $8.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

