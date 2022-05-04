Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,566 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,003 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 3,452,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,351,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Banc of California by 1,481.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 392,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 367,590 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 245,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Banc of California stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Banc of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.