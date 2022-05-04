Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.20

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 1945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $542.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s payout ratio is currently 61.35%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior stock. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,697 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

