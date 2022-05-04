Bancreek Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 11,562 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 3.4% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after buying an additional 363,904 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after buying an additional 230,982 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,827,000 after buying an additional 177,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $8.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.70. The stock had a trading volume of 827,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,355. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $232.01 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.88.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

