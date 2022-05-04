Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,575 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 184,700 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.19. 17,852,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,011,309. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

