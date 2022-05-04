Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. 865,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,060,549. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

