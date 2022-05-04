Baudax Bio (BXRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Baudax Bio to post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $15.28. On average, analysts expect Baudax Bio to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BXRX opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 27.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 145,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 454.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 267,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46,444 shares in the last quarter.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

