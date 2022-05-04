BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1252 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

BDOUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.