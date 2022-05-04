Beecher Investors Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,460 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Beecher Investors Inc. bought a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. State Street accounts for about 1.6% of Beecher Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.91. 2,708,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $91.08. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

