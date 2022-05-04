Beecher Investors Inc. Purchases New Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Beecher Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Franklin Resources comprises approximately 0.3% of Beecher Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

BEN traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.55. 7,039,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,692. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

