Beefy.Finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00157547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00031546 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00328163 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00039241 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

