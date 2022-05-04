Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The company has a strong track record of technical innovation working with the engineering teams of market leaders. Bel has consistently proven to be a valuable supplier to the foremost companies in its chosen industries by developing cost effective solutions for the challenges of new product development. “

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. 84,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $224.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.44. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $87,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $381,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 402.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 22.9% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse (Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bel Fuse (BELFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.