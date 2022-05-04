BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Up 11.9%

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.56 and last traded at C$11.55. Approximately 112,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 107,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.32.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.68.

BELLUS Health ( TSE:BLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Francois Desjardins sold 14,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.47, for a total value of C$118,989.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,722 shares in the company, valued at C$691,956.52.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

