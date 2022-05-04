Belt (BELT) Market Cap Reaches $71.12 Million

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00219123 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00039209 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.00431079 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,207.30 or 1.85298919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

