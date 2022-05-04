Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €140.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($147.37) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.41% from the company’s previous close.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($134.74) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($146.32) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($146.32) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($142.11) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €146.15 ($153.85).

Shares of EPA:AIR traded up €2.56 ($2.69) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €106.54 ($112.15). The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €109.75. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($71.87) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($105.23).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

