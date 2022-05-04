Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,422,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 641,975 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Berry were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,564,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry during the 4th quarter worth $2,753,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berry by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after buying an additional 199,200 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Berry in the third quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 1,226.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 134,638 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of Berry stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is -119.99%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

