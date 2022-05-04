BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.60

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 59286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGCP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BGC Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,639,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,522,000 after acquiring an additional 690,387 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 5,705,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in BGC Partners by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after acquiring an additional 767,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

