Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. Big 5 Sporting Goods updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 149,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $334.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGFV. StockNews.com raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

