Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 4th, 2022

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. Big 5 Sporting Goods updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 149,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $334.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGFV. StockNews.com raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Read More

Earnings History for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.