Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading Up 1.3%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter.
Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.
