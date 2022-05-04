Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading Up 1.3%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.