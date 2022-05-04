BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $72.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIGC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 214,149 shares of company stock worth $4,417,437 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,723,000 after buying an additional 324,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227,703 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BigCommerce by 375.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 145,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BigCommerce by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,796,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

